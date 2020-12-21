Most local students will return to a restored five-day regular school calendar after the delayed beginning of the spring 2021 semester.
The Board of Education of the St. Joseph School District voted 7-0 to set aside the present system of hybrid education and restore the kind of academic environment that was in place back in August. The decision is effective at the start of the semester, which is Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. It applies to everyone except those voluntarily enrolled in the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, all of whom will continue to be all online, every day, with staff based at the former Noyes Elementary School.
"I would make that motion with the caveat that the administration and the board continues to monitor the situation in the community," said Dr. Bryan Green, board member, ahead of the 7-0 vote to make the change.
The current semester is on hold right now for winter break, and winter break will continue until the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, with one day before then set aside for staff professional development. After winter break ends, the current schedule will continue until the semester concludes at the end of the school day on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The board is currently in its last meeting of the calendar year.
