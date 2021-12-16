The St. Joseph School District is conducting a review of pandemic protocols in consultation with attorneys after a state official threatened to sue the district, but there is little sign local elected officials are inclined to reverse course.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in a letter sent to the SJSD and several other school districts last week, said he regards certain rules as "unconstitutional," referring to protocols that require people to wear face coverings indoors at school under some situations and to stay home if exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. On Thursday, the district said it has reached out to EDCounsel LLC of Columbia, to weigh the implications of Schmitt's "cease and desist" letter.
The Board of Education, next scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, will "(review) the policy," according to an SJSD statement.
"Our goal is to keep students and staff members safe and healthy and to keep as many students learning in the classroom as possible," district officials said. "The St. Joseph School Board has approved COVID-19 mitigation protocol and has consistently reviewed the district’s plans and made decisions in accordance with board policy."
Although they speak only for themselves and can't individually set the rules, board members Rick Gilmore and LaTonya Williams said Thursday that regardless of what the district does, they have no intention of allowing Schmitt to force that decision. Gilmore, who to date has voted "no" on each expansion of COVID-19 rules the school district has adopted this fall, said Schmitt is simply wrong in getting involved.
"I think that he is overstepping his bounds," Gilmore said. "The school board's responsible for St. Joseph's school district. And our bylaws tell us we need to follow guidelines according to our local health department. And that's what we're doing. So, you know, I think the attorney general's overstepping his boundaries."
Williams said that as a mother of children who attend the district and someone who feels compelled to put the community first, she can't in good conscience step back from measures she believes protect public health.
"All of us want what is best for the kids, and I am comfortable with the board's current masking policy," she said. "And I mean, of course, it will be reviewed later, as needed. I completely get why there's lots of people who would like optional masking in our school district. We attempted that, and it didn't work. Now it's time to figure out the best way to move forward."
Since he sent his letter dated Dec. 10, Schmitt has sent no follow-on communications to the SJSD, but on Tuesday he celebrated how some school boards across the state have voluntarily reversed course on face coverings amid his efforts to compel districts statewide to do so.
"Both (Kirkwood R-VII) and (Pattonville R-III) school districts will drop their mask mandates and move to mask-recommended policies to begin the new year, another huge win for parents and students," Schmitt wrote on his office's official Facebook page.
Missouri Republican elected officials like Schmitt have embraced this cause as the state prepares for midterm elections set for November 2022. In a Thursday interview with News-Press NOW, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley praised Schmitt's actions. Schmitt himself is campaigning to succeed Hawley's colleague, Roy Blunt, who plans to retire from the Senate at the end of his term in January 2023.
"Well, I'm glad that the attorney general is being as aggressive as he can in protecting the rights of parents and children," Hawley said, adding that this principle also applies to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
