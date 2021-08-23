Local school leaders opted on Monday not to shift their position on the district face covering policy, as a packed audience chamber pushed for change.
Gathering at the Troester Media Center to account for the capacity crowd of at least 100 people, board members ultimately voted 5-2 to effectively keep the policy as it is: Except when actively eating or drinking, and other brief situational allowances, all persons must wear a mask indoors on St. Joseph School District property.
Rick Gilmore, joined by Kenneth Reeder, pushed to liberalize the policy somewhat, and allow kids to not wear masks inside their own classrooms, gymnasiums, cafeterias and certain other spaces, while still requiring masks aboard school buses and other indoor areas.
"I just think we have to worry about all 10,000 children that we have in the school district," Gilmore said. "Personally, I don't believe the masks are beneficial. You know, it reminds me, when I was in elementary school, and the recommendation from the federal government was, in case of a nuclear attack, to get under your desk and cover your head. That's kind of what these (masks) are, I think."
Board President Tami Pasley led four of her colleagues in upholding a mandate in place since early this month that took effect on Monday, the first day of school. The board is scheduled to next vote on this matter Monday, Sept. 13, and it will do so on every occasion thereafter, as the state of the SJSD face-covering policy is a standing agenda item.
"Whatever the benefit of the mask is, the benefit is for the other person in the room," said Bryan Green, board vice president. "Not the person wearing it. So, so that's my concern. I hear the arguments that we do have some kids at risk (to COVID-19) within this district ... I'm looking forward to the day when the masks go away. My question is, what is the benefit of masks in the commons areas for that short period of time? How is that better?"
Pasley struggled at times to keep the crowd from briefly interrupting board business, but 10 members of the public and invited testimonials from SJSD staff and public health experts largely occurred without disruption.
Among those testimonials was Meghan Casias, who works for the school district.
"We think it's really important that children receive, as by law, free, important public education," Casias said. "Some of our kids are not healthy enough to stay in school if we do not have masks and things to prepare our students. If you're forcing them to go back into virtual learning, that is not free, appropriate public education for them. You are forcing them to do something that is not in their best interest."
Kris Miller, a district constituent and Missouri Air National Guard veteran, also spoke.
"We're not here because we hate the mask," he said. "We're here to be pro mask and anti-mask. We're wanting parents to have the freedom to choose that mask. OK? And that is because we love our children. That is what a true soldier is, he's not going into battle because of what he hates, he's in battle because of those behind him that he loves."
