The St. Joseph School District, as part of an expanded new communications and community input platform, is reviving and expanding a series of committee events that are open to all, starting next month.
The Academics and Facilities Planning committees, which have not met for more than a year in light of a focus on the Vision Forward project, are returning. The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 6 at the SJSD Administration Building in the former Noyes Elementary, 1415 N. 26th St. The second will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the same location. The Finance Committee, which has not seen any interruption in regular recurrences, is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the same location. The Policy Committee is tentatively set for Sept. 14 but it will only take place if someone has a district policy on which to recommend adjustment.
“Right now, it just felt like the right time to bring them back,” said Board of Education President David Foster. “It’s the start of a school year, we have a new administration. We have the opportunity to again bring the community in like we’ve done in the past and let everyone have a seat at the table to make these big decisions that involve everybody.”
Foster has the exclusive power to name committee members, who have a vote on advisory statements to the board; only the board convened in formal session has the power to formally enact any change. That aside, anyone is able to show up and offer their opinion on things if they so desire. There had been conversation that the Vision Forward project, which next holds a large public gathering at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 3902 Riverside Rd. (the Word of Life Church), would come to perform the same role the Academics and Facilities Planning committees had previously done, at least temporarily.
As things are now, the school board, committees, and Vision Forward will form a tripod-like structure of idea generation and enactment, all supporting greater whole.
“Well honestly, I think, Vision Forward feeds the committees, which will feed the board,” Foster said. “If you take Vision Forward’s findings, which will be presented at the committees, that sets things up for the board. Which, in my opinion, makes perfect sense, because everyone is involved.”
