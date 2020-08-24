The property tax levy for constituents of the St. Joseph School District will increase by a little more than 9 cents with immediate effect following action on Monday by the Board of Education.
All seven board members to take the action, which is authorized based on its proportionality within Missouri law each year and can be put into effect without a voter referendum. The measure is expected to generate about $1 million as part of measures the district has described as necessary during the ongoing COVID-19 economic downturn.
The measure places the base tax levy at $3.83 and 22 hundredths of a cent, up from approximately $3.73. All figures apply for every $100 in assessed valuation of a given property, as determined by the Buchanan County government. For a residential property valued at $200,000, that means the property tax bill will increase by a little less than $38 per year.
No one appeared to voice opposition to the tax change at the meeting.