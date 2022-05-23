Ambitious plans for the future of special education in the St. Joseph School District are coming into being after months of work by program directors, and academic leaders shared Monday the latest version of some innovations at hand.
Entitled "Ideas to Recruit, Retain and Reclaim SPED (special education) Staff in (the) SJSD," the presentation served as a highlight event of Monday evening's Board of Education meeting at the Troester Media Center. The conversation, conducted by Michele Thomason and Dlo DuVall, reviewed some well-known problems. Since the 2018-19 year, the district has lost 13 special education teachers and 22 paraprofessionals.
"We have found that people who have an interest in teaching special education come to us and are willing to get certified over time, and so we are hiring with a provisional license," DuVall told the board. "It was necessary (last year) to hire multiple retired teachers ... to meet student needs and remain compliant with the law."
To start the school year on Aug. 22, at least six more fully qualified special education teachers and 18 paras must be recruited. The ideas at hand to help the process along include extra duty pay for paperwork completion, increasing professional development opportunities, the hiring of two full-time substitutes at an estimated compensation level of $38,000 per year and the covering of fingerprinting, registration fees and certification exam charges at about $200 per person.
"I'm in favor of adding three extra days to a teacher contract to compensate for the extra time they need to get their qualifications," said Rick Gilmore, school board member, in comments to Thomason and DuVall. "As to the fees, if you added 20 people, I mean, that's what, $4,000 per year in total? It's a no-brainer."
Thomason reflected optimism that the ideas will bear fruit and assuage SJSD special education classroom gaps.
"So, even while we have not yet retained or been able to recruit a lot of special education teachers, we have been able to increase our offerings to students to better meet their needs," she said.
Board Vice President LaTonya Williams praised DuVall and Thomason for their work.
"Ladies, this is amazing. I feel really good about this. I have special education children in my after-school programs, and in my past, I was a special education parent as well," Williams said, referencing her work at the Bartlett Center. "So I know how important this is. I just want to thank you guys for bringing us all of this information."
