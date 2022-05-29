The world of education now requires effective instruction of English to students who were born overseas or speak another language at home before mainstream academic goals can be realized.
The St. Joseph School District has remade its English Language Learner curriculum with a special emphasis on newcomer students, those who are freshly arrived not just to the district but in the United States. Michelle Schulze, instructional specialist of English as a second language, crafted the new program with Dlo DuVall, who soon will become director of special programs.
"We're up to about 55 newcomers this school year alone," DuVall told the Board of Education on Monday, ahead of a 7-0 vote to approve the new plan. "And we've been talking to our staff and realized that we had pretty good curriculum for high school. However, it was outdated and we learned that we really needed to revise it for middle school."
The new SJSD curriculum is divided into middle school and high school categories and relies on test scores conducted via the Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Language Learners. That is a standardized test, the passage of which indicates students have comparable "ACCESS" to understand and learn from English-language lesson plans along with their peers.
"Curriculum is, basically, what we teach our students every day," Schulze said. "In this case, it has been tied to Missouri standards for English learners. What has changed is, we're seeing many more newcomers in Missouri than ever before. And that's a good thing. We want to serve them well, and we want to make sure that we're meeting their needs through our curriculum."
Spanish speakers form the majority of students within the SJSD who do not consider English to be their first language, at nearly 500. However, dozens of other languages are spoken, most prominently Chuukese, a Micronesian dialect, (172 students) and Burmese (44). Critically, the district relies on volunteer translators and various software to engage with these learners.
According to the Chuukese Christian Church, a Disciples of Christ congregation that gathers at the First Christian Church on Faraon Street, the majority of the newcomers who speak Chuukese were born in or have close connections with the country of Micronesia. An archipelago, it is composed of four states with distinct cultural identities, Chuuk being the most populous. Micronesia, once a possession of the federal government, is today an independent nation. However, its government signed an agreement with the U.S. in 1986 that allows Micronesian citizens to freely migrate to America, a journey of more than 5,000 miles.
Burmese is one of the official languages of Myanmar, once known as Burma, a southeast Asian nation. Trends of internal strife, recently aggravated by a 2021 military coup, have contributed to the admittance of more than 100,000 Myanmar citizens to the U.S. since 2008.
