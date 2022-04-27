St. Joseph School District governing body members listen to a presentation on Wednesday by Brian Kraus, assistant superintendent and human resources director, during the Board of Education meeting held at the Troester Center.
The St. Joseph School District is asking voters to keep education taxes level at about $4.34, counting debt service, for every $100 in property value through the end of the decade.
The Board of Education voted 6-0 Wednesday to schedule an Aug. 2 tax election, with one of the seven board seats recently vacated. As it is now, a 61-cent increase passed in 2019 will “sunset” in summer 2024.
“I mean, it’s not any extra money,” said Board Vice President LaTonya Williams. “It’s not anything extra that you’re not already doing. It’s already added into the budget, and it is to pay the teachers.”
District leaders considered expanding the levy request to 81 cents and/or abandoning the sunset rule.
“We chose not to do that at this time. You can come back with that next year, the year after, maybe three years down the road,” Assistant Superintendent Gabe Edgar told the school board before the vote.
Failure to account for the sunset before it triggers in two years would cause a budget shortfall of at least $8 million. Therefore, a six-year extension of things exactly as they are now is prompted, with decisive ballots to be cast on the first Tuesday in the last month of the summer.
“It just makes you not lose ground,” Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said in his own comments. “This is, you’ve built a plateau, and you’re just now extending the cliff, rather than coming to the end of the cliff in 2024. You’re going to extend it to 2030. And you can always come back before then and extend or expand it.”
Edgar prepared the following ballot question for the board: “Shall the Board of Education of the School District of St. Joseph be authorized to continue the existing temporary operating tax levy of (61 cents) per ($100) of assessed valuation, which is currently scheduled to expire in Tax Year 2024, through Tax Year 2030, for the purposes of operating and staffing school facilities and programs?”
The plan envisions the levy ending up at about $3.25 per $100 in valuation, not counting a separate tax amount for debt service. That in mind, it is about $3.86 per $100 now ($4.34, with debt service). The property that is assessed includes personal assets in the county, such as homes and vehicles, the value of which is determined by Buchanan County.
