Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, who is in charge of St. Joseph School District human resources, speaks on Tuesday. Kraus is pioneering the new Pathway to Teaching program for holders of an alternative bachelor's degree.
Those who went to college for some other reason than becoming a teacher now have a local way to switch careers to the classroom.
The St. Joseph Board of Education approved, 6-0 with one absence on Monday, a program called Pathway to Teaching, which will initially fund 10 students via a competitive scholarship. Each qualified person will agree to go to an institution, such as Missouri Western or Northwest Missouri state universities, that offers an alternative certification program for teachers. These programs typically take two years, and the St. Joseph School District scholarship will be available in increments of $2,000 per semester, for a total cost of $40,000 to the district.
"If it's successful and we can expand it, we will," said Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, who is in charge of St. Joseph School District human resources. "Because we're always going to have the need for, for more teachers, and the more people we can pull from within, the better for us."
Pathway to Teaching is for people who already have a bachelor's degree in some field unrelated to the K-12 classroom. Younger students who haven't graduated college yet can benefit from other programs, such as Grow Your Own. A person who hasn't started college yet typically needs to study for four years to get qualified as a teacher, including at least one semester of student teaching in which they work in the classroom while wrapping up their education.
In exchange for the money, students commit to getting approval to teach via the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. After that, the students must teach for the St. Joseph School District for at least three academic years, which means that overall, it's a five-year commitment.
The need is clear. At any given time, about 800 people are teaching in St. Joseph public school classrooms, and around 200 people need to be hired each year to account for retirements and other causes of turnover. Should the initial expansion occur next year as expected, Kraus said, Pathway to Teaching would meet about 10% of the need.
"As we roll into the second year, if we bring 10 more people on, then your cost to the district is increased to $80,000 for the second year, and so on," Kraus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.