Those who went to college for some other reason than becoming a teacher now have a local way to switch careers to the classroom.

The St. Joseph Board of Education approved, 6-0 with one absence on Monday, a program called Pathway to Teaching, which will initially fund 10 students via a competitive scholarship. Each qualified person will agree to go to an institution, such as Missouri Western or Northwest Missouri state universities, that offers an alternative certification program for teachers. These programs typically take two years, and the St. Joseph School District scholarship will be available in increments of $2,000 per semester, for a total cost of $40,000 to the district.

