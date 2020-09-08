The St. Joseph School District has informed families of Lindbergh Elementary School that as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, the school will not be in session following a number of positive COVID-19 tests affecting staff.
The school is activating its Remote Learning fallback system, which until now has been used for under-repairs Central High School to enable online education, for the duration of Lindbergh's closure. In the announcement to parents, the district said the remote learning period will begin on Monday, Sept. 14, and last until Tuesday, Sept. 22. Classes are to resume in-person on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Lindbergh staff are to reach out to families with information about how the Remote Learning system will work.
Earlier on Tuesday, the district said it is working to assess how many people have been impacted by the presence of COVID-19 at Lafayette High School.
The St. Joseph Health Department is involved in determining if anyone should be placed under quarantine at SJSD facilities. Public health authorities will be communicating directly with anyone who meets the definition of a “close contact.” That is, they were directly exposed, such as by being coughed on, to infectious secretions; or, if are known to have been within six feet of an actively infectious individual for a cumulative period of 15 minutes or longer.
As of Thursday, nine staff members and seven students had been reported to have positive cases of COVID-19 district wide, according to the district’s website. A total of 22 staff and 88 students had reported to quarantine as a precaution; a total of five staff and 11 students have since returned to school. The district commenced classes on Aug. 31.