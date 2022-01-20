Times like these may seem familiar to when students left for the everlasting COVID spring break of 2020, but state officials say what’s going on now with school closures is something altogether different.
The chief spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education explained Thursday that her office and the 555 local education agencies under its purview have gone from leaping into the unknown of a new pandemic to having two years of managing what remains the same virus, all new variants aside.
“So we know so much more about how to do this than we did in the spring of 2020, and that’s what makes this different,” Mallory McGowin said.
There can be confidence that the current staff shortage that caused the St. Joseph School District to close its doors this week will abate next week. The district has pledged to update the public day by day as to whether or not that will pan out.
Such is the case for the 60 agencies statewide that made the same decision over the previous week for varying lengths of time. Gov. Mike Parson, the Republican who ultimately oversees DESE, spoke Wednesday to the rate he has kept schools open and working with students in-person on his watch.
“Last year, 95% of Missouri schools saw the value of in-person learning and did the right thing by keeping their doors open and our kids in schools where they belong,” he said in the State of the State address. “And, thanks to their efforts, Missouri ranked fifth in the United States for the highest proportion of in-person learning during the ‘20-21 school year.”
What comes next will vary district by district. DESE regulations set up by state law have designated 36 “alternative methods of instruction” hours that education agencies are free to use for any emergency or exceptional situation that stops normal in-person operations.
These AMI hours enable “stopgap” online classwork through, for example, the SJSD’s remote learning platform. The SJSD elected this week to go to a full shutdown for in-person students, citing a high rate of staff illnesses.
District leaders have discretion, whenever something happens, to either use their AMI hours or shut down entirely, but if they do the latter, they will have to make up for that time. Staff health and readiness come into this decision.
“Our educator workforce is incredibly stressed right now,” McGowin said. “And fatigued, they’ve been up against challenge after challenge, that seems to be a new and different challenge every month, throughout the past two years of the pandemic. So I can certainly see some instances where a school may choose to simply close their doors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.