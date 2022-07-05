Teacher morale is nationwide considered one of the thorniest subjects facing public educators today, but agencies like the St. Joseph School District have thorough research to guide improving this.
RAND (Research & Development) Corporation, a governmental science nonprofit, aka “think tank,” based in Santa Monica, California, recently conducted the State of the American Teacher 2022 survey, in which more than 2,300 educators were asked about their workplace environment, professional challenges and personal well-being.
In a section prompting one to pick common stress factors, 27% gave their first choice as the “management of student behavior.” A further 27% said they feel overtaxed in helping students who lost classroom instruction time during COVID lockdown. Some 20% said there remains a personal health concern or a worry that they will infect someone in their family with COVID-19. About 17% said there is simply not enough time in the day; the before-class, classroom and after-school hours they must work are too much.
“This information is very typical of what we are facing in the St. Joseph School District,” said Superintendent Gabe Edgar.
Asked to further analyze the scale of the problem for agencies like the SJSD, Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis — who, like Edgar, has been on duty in her current office for two business days — said “climate and culture” is a focus subject for the new administration.
“People do not get into education because it’s a paycheck, a duty for something they’re not passionate about,” McGinnis said. “They get into it because they want to help kids. And so it is a very stressful job. Kids are coming in now with a wide range of learning levels, and so that puts a little more pressure onto the teacher to differentiate instruction, so that it’s tailored to each individual kid’s growth.”
Citing how the RAND study indicates 35% of national respondents see increased pay as a key part of convincing them to stay on the job, McGinnis referred to the SJSD Closing the Gap program. Staffers agree to work up to 80 additional hours per term outside classroom hours in support of some kind of academic or extracurricular activity that happens before or after school hours. For this, they earn pay that is enabled by nearly $26 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
As of Tuesday, 387 SJSD educators had signed up for Closing the Gap in 2022-2023 — this includes teachers, special education consultants, school counselors, speech/language therapists and others. Of these, almost all had committed to the 80-hour option, according to McGinnis, with only 10 people opting instead to do 30 hours or 50 hours, respectively, of extra duty.
“With educators able to participate in that program, they put a little extra money in their pockets, and their students in turn either get tutoring hours or participation in clubs, things like that,” McGinnis said. “It’s a great opportunity.
