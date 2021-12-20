For at least the next month, students of the St. Joseph School District shall no longer be required to wear masks under any circumstances, and mandatory quarantine will also be relaxed for anyone who is not sick or COVID-19 symptomatic.
The Board of Education took the decisive vote 6-1 at its Monday monthly meeting. It will be in effect until at least the January board meeting, when the board plans to revive the debate.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl explained that the board needed to decide where to move forward after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened earlier this month to sue the SJSD and multiple other districts earlier this month if they retain certain COVID-19 related mandates.
"You are the elected Board of Education," Van Zyl said. "Even though there's been a letter from the attorney general, that does not overshadow your power and what you're supposed to be doing and the way you're supposed to be doing it."
Van Zyl presented three options for a path forward, 1) The status quo, 2) A modified status quo in which students will not have any type of mask mandate but will still go through a COVID-19 quarantine protocol, 3) A "sick only" option in which the only students who are directly affected by the rules are those who test positive and/or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.
"You can maintain option No. 1, and that's a strategy, but the situation we are in now has resulted in a decline in academic achievement," Board Vice President Bryan Green said. "We need to get kids back in school so that they are able to realize their highest potential. That's really the key thing here."
Board member LaTonya Williams said now is not the time to be taking a decisive stance on COVID-19 rules within the district. Instead, the question could possibly be reconsidered in January, she said. That would allow for data from post-Winter Break to be taken into consideration, among other factors.
"Honestly, I feel blindsided," she said. "I feel like we have not had enough time to consider this information. This is a (governing) body, and there is a vote, and I understand that, but we should continue to discuss this."
Board member Rick Gilmore agreed with Williams in principle, to a degree.
"The thing with the omicron variant is, it's so contagious, I fear that the only way we'd be able to protect the kids is, 'everybody wears a mask.' And I don't know that we want to do that right now," he said. "We may have to, later on."
Board member Kenneth Reeder said COVID-19 quarantine needs to end. The term "exclusion" is used to cover all kids who have the actual virus, as determined by a positive test or other diagnosis, and those who are "close contacts" and are prompted to quarantine at home.
"Do you know what they're 'excluded' from? Education," he said. "These kids are being denied or excluded from their education. They're being taken out of the education environment, when they may not even have (COVID) at all."
