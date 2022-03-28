Local school leaders voted on Monday to set higher levels of base salary for employees, while making a complex series of tweaks designed to help retain educators, staff and administrators.
Presiding over the meeting at the Troester Media Center, Board President Tami Pasley moved to set the new teacher base salary to $37,700, up $500; to index increases in administrator pay in proportion with increases in teacher pay; and to increase substitute teacher pay to $115 per day, up from $95 per day.
“I was thrilled with the dollar amount that we were going to be able to do these things,” Pasley said, referring to $2.8 million in new investments that have been set aside to pay for the changes, in part enabled by strong tax revenues.
After discussion, the board voted 6-1 to approve these changes, with Kenneth Reeder dissenting. The changes are intended to target the longstanding issue of employee retention. Staff pay levels going forward are not to fall below the 50th percentile of data in competing Missouri school districts, ensuring they will be able to earn a median or better pay amount by working in St. Joseph.
Reeder stated he did not approve of the complexity of taking all of these actions in one motion. While the board meeting remained ongoing, he did not immediately respond to a request for a follow-up comment.
“Well, I think this is going to positively impact our teachers,” said J. Eric Simmons, president of the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association, a teacher advocacy group, who is a Central High School art teacher. “It’s getting our teachers up to the 50th percentile in all of our classifications, and our other staff as well, as well as increasing base (salary) ... All beneficial things.”
The MNEA and Missouri State Teachers Association had input on the SJSD Salary Committee’s determination to recommend the changes, which ultimately came into being via Pasley’s motion. Noah Bielby, in his capacity as president-elect of the St. Joseph Community Teachers Association, an MSTA affiliate, said the increases are the long-anticipated culmination of talks within the Salary Committee.
“And they said, ‘Hey, you know, the St. Joseph School District can do better,’” said Bielby, a science teacher at Spring Garden Middle School. “We should be up at least at the 50th percentile. That way, as a district, we can stay competitive with our salary, with our paying of our people.”
