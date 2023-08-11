As the new school year approaches, 40 teachers frommultiple countrieswill join theschool district.
The international teachers applied throughthe International Alliance Group's international exchange teacher program.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brian Kraus said the teachers are coming in prepared for the job.
“Anybody who comes from the international pool has to have a minimum of two years of teaching experience,” he said.“None of them are brand new educators, sothey'reall familiar with teaching as a profession.”
The teachers are coming from countries such asthe Philippines, India, Jamaica, Cameroon and others.Over half of the teachers are from the Philippines.
“You know,with the makeup of St. Joe, a lot of our kids and families don't have the resources to travel to other countries,” Kraussaid. “Andso,this gives them aready-made way to learn about other cultures, other countries, and just how things are done,and just to meet people who are different from them.”
New teacher orientations have allowed the international teachers to learn about the school district, and they willparticipatein professional development next week with the rest of the teachers.
“The biggest hurdles will be getting to understand the way we do things. Weprobably havedifferent software platforms and that type ofthing,” he said. “In the end analysis, teaching isteaching,and kids are kids. And as I said, they all havea very goodunderstanding of their curriculum, sowe'reexcited to have them.”
Theschool district has struggled to fill positions,and the international teachers willproviderelief. In addition, they held a career fair last month and hired 12 new employees.
“It was a success,” he said.“It'salways good to meet new people,and we get our name out there,and even if it doesn'twork out for the people who come sometimes, they'lltalk to their friends and say, ‘Hey, the school district has this available.’ So, it was a good experience.”
Kraus saidthey are still looking to fill a couple of crucial positions. Thedistrict's biggest needs are a high school chemistry teacher and an elementary school teacher.
“We're contacting retired teachers to come in — there's a rule for 550 — they can work550 hoursonce they're retired, or we also can hire them in a critical shortage position, which allows them to work full time even though they have filed for retirement,” he said.
So far, 11 of the 40 international teachers are currently in the area, and more will be arriving in the coming days.
“We're hopeful that all of them will arrive on time, but there's always the possibility that they won't,” he said. “In that instance,we'llhave substitutes ready or retired teachers to come in and fill that gap. I'mconfidentwe'llhave a competent, caring adult for every kid when they come.”
