The St. Joseph School District reported on Monday a first-stage enrollment number which reflects a slight decrease against the 2019 final head count.
A total of 10,712 were on the rolls on the seventh day of classes being in session, Sept. 8, according to a report by Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, delivered to the district's governing body at the Downtown headquarters. This is a decrease of 56 students, or about one half of one precent, against last year's count of 10,768. The final number will be assessed on Wednesday, but no significant change from the 7-day number is expected, Williams told the Board of Education.
Board President Tami Pasley described the report to colleagues as an encouraging sign, as it is not in alignment with the loss of 146 students relative to 2018 that was reported in 2019, and the loss of 279 students relative to 2017 that was reported in 2018. The 2018-2019 numbers marked a student head count of below 11,000; it had been above 11,000 since 2004.
This story will be updated.