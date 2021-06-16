St. Joseph Christian School founder Joe Gregory held in 1988 that God had inspired him in a dream to build an academy of discipleship in the Midland Empire, though God alone knew how big it would get within a generation.
Students who return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 18, will find in the elementary section seven new classrooms, a renovated library and activity spaces, and an expanded Lions Athletic Complex, including a new room for the Lions student band.
According to elementary principal/co-superintendent Rose Dunlap, a second phase will add a new parking lot on the west, add two more elementary classrooms and expand office space. A planned third phase adds four preschool classrooms. A fourth phase expands principal/co-superintendent Danny Maggart's secondary school by five classrooms. A second gymnasium will be added in the fifth phase. Eventually, a fine arts wing supporting band, choir and the performing arts will be completed. The timeline for all of this work is not yet defined, Maggart said.
"Families are desiring a Christian education for their children, and we want to be able to have the room to be able to provide that," he said. "So, we're just happy to be an option here in St. Joe, and we want to make sure we can meet the needs of those families."
The school has been growing faster than previously envisioned, and plans to expand have come together within recent months before the initial vision was presented to the public on Tuesday. Crews were busy on Wednesday taking walls down, putting others up, installing interior hardware and furniture, among many other tasks, all of which is meant to be done in time for the fall semester.
Private education rolls in the community have expanded, particularly at SJCS, which reported 316 kids in fall 2020. This trend is predicted to continue. Tuition costs are roughly $5,000 per academic year, but the school offers up to 50% coverage of that through its own program based entirely on a given family's financial needs.
The region has seen increased investment into a number of third-party organizations that are meant to fund Christian education, such as the foundation set up by the late Stanley M. Herzog. SCJS relies on its network of families and alumni, among other supporters, and most of all, faith in Jesus Christ to chart the direction of its future.
"I think it's going to be really exciting to have new families added to our fold," said Cyndi King, director of admissions, herself an SJCS parent. "You know, we want to be faithful in continuing the education that we have. And so, anytime that we can like up and partner with new families who are like-minded and part of our mission, that is exciting."
Art teacher Trudy Vanhoof has worked for a number of schools in her career, but feels especially at home here. Blessings have abounded from the foundation of Mr. Gregory's dream.
"There is no place like this school," she said. "It is very special."
