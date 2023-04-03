Trisha Campbell Douglas Snider Jessica Timmons Melissa Corey Rick Weiser Carol Stephenson

A surprise celebration for a carefully selected group of St. Joseph school leaders took place Monday, setting up the final round of selection.

Jessica Timmons, Douglas Snider and Trisha Campbell learned they are the finalists for 2022-23 Teacher of the Year, while Carol Stephenson, Rick Weiser and Melissa Corey are named finalists for Support Person of the Year. Follow-up interviews will now occur involving each honor’s respective nomination committee, composed of teachers, staff and administrators. The two overall winners, one teacher and one support person, will be announced April 20 at the Annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff Banquet on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@npgco.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

