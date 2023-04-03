A surprise celebration for a carefully selected group of St. Joseph school leaders took place Monday, setting up the final round of selection.
Jessica Timmons, Douglas Snider and Trisha Campbell learned they are the finalists for 2022-23 Teacher of the Year, while Carol Stephenson, Rick Weiser and Melissa Corey are named finalists for Support Person of the Year. Follow-up interviews will now occur involving each honor’s respective nomination committee, composed of teachers, staff and administrators. The two overall winners, one teacher and one support person, will be announced April 20 at the Annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff Banquet on the campus of Missouri Western State University.
“All of the applicants were outstanding,” said Denise Peters, chair of the teacher nomination committee and the most recently named Teacher of the Year. “I mean, we have incredible teachers within our district. But those three, there’s something very special, I mean you could even feel it going into their classrooms today. Just their passion for kids, for their students and for their jobs overall.”
Angie Hernandez, the chair of the Support Person of the Year Committee, said the top three candidates her panel selected — from nominations sourced in January from each school building — are the best of the best. The two winners to be named April 20 will be joined by the 2022-23 Innovator of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
“It’s a great process and a way to recognize the amazing work our support staff do each and every day in our buildings,” said Hernandez, 2018-19 Support Person of the Year, who works at Edison Elementary. “The impacts they have made in our students’ lives and education are outstanding.”
Peters, who works at Skaith Elementary, said the Teacher of the Year has the opportunity to continue competing at the regional and finally statewide level. For this reason, the selection committee is keen to pick someone who is not just a leader in the classroom, but has the ability to communicate on education elsewhere. Eventually, someone in the Show Me State will be named Missouri Teacher of the Year, and that person spends the next year traveling to advocate for schools far and wide.
“It’s just really fun to meet different kinds of people through this process that are just passionate about education across the state,” Peters said.
