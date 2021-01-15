There now are twice as many candidates seeking a position on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education as there are available seats.
The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6. To date, six candidates have filed — Rick Gehring, Larry Koch, David Foster, David Jordan, Lute Atieh and Colby Oyerly. The deadline to file for anyone else who may be interested is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Downtown district office at 925 Felix St. The winners are scheduled to be sworn into office Monday, April 19.
Atieh, Koch and Gehring are incumbents, with Koch and Atieh last elected in 2018 and Gehring assuming office after appointment by his six colleagues last summer, following the departure of Seth Wright.
Filing inquiries can be made by visiting the office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by contacting Donna Baker at 816-671-4000, extension 1498, or emailing donna.baker@sjsd.k12.mo.us. Among other qualifications, candidates must be at least 24 years of age, be U.S. citizens and be constituents of the St. Joseph School District.
Complete candidate criteria can be found at tinyurl.com/SJSDFILING. Eligible voters must be registered at their current address by Wednesday, March 10. Register to vote at https://www.sos.mo.gov/.