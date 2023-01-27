Snowman Nat King Cold wears a jacket next to Snowman Stone-Cold Steve Austin without one. "Day 1. 8:50 a.m.," Bielby commented on his Facebook post. "Snowmen have been placed in the 'lab.'" By 1 p.m., Bielby said there had been minimal change, not surprising him since the temperatures were at 29 degrees.
Spring Garden science teacher Noah Bielby shared his science experiment with both his students and his Facebook friends: If you give a snowman a jacket, will it melt faster, stay frozen longer or not make a difference?
Two snowmen, Nat King Cold with a jacket and Stone-Cold Steve Austin without, stand in the sun around 4 p.m. on day two of Noah Bielby's science experiment. "It is sunny, 36, and I can hear the snow melting all around and water flowing in the gutters," Bielby said in a Facebook comment. "Uncovered snowman is showing some acorns that got rolled up in the snowball."
By day three, snowmen Nat King Cold with a jacket and Stone-Cold Steve Austin without see the impact of a warm day. Noah Bielby reported the snowmen saw temperatures around 41 degrees. Stone-Cold Steve Austin is starting to melt. "You can see he has lots of crispy ice bits from where he's melted," said Bielby. "Then, you have Nat King Cold. You can see he's pretty smooth all the way around."
At the end of Noah Bielby's science experiment, day six, snowmen Nat King Cold on the left, that wore a jacket, stands next to Stone-Cold Steve Austin, who did not wear a jacket. "The snowman with the coat still has three distinct sections to it. I felt it this morning. They are hard layers of ice," Bielby said. "It's kind of leaned over but it's still in fact a snowman." Bielby called the snowman without a jacked a pile of snow.
A Spring Garden Middle School science teacher incorporated this week’s weather to teach both his students and the community a science lesson.
Noah Bielby made two snowmen Sunday night: one, named Nat King Cold, with a jacket on and another, Stone-Cold Steve Austin, that does not have one.
Bielby’s students had a science problem in class, looking at if you give a snowman a jacket, will it melt faster, stay frozen longer or make no difference? His students discussed the problem, but when St. Joseph got enough snow, he wanted to show his class the process.
“It's one thing to blindly believe your teacher than, you know, your teacher bringing in pictures of two snowmen that they built themselves and you'll watch over a week,” Bielby said. “It's just bringing that science to life.”
Bielby posted his science experiment on Facebook to share with his friends. The comments on the post included friends giving their guesses on the results and teachers saying they were sharing his updates with their own classes.
“It felt really good to see other teachers interested in those things,” Bielby said. “It was a great feeling that you know, teachers want to teach science in their classrooms and help their kids experience something.”
Bielby said he has teacher friends from Alabama and California who used his experiment in their classes.
By day three, the snowmen saw temperatures around 41 degrees. This was when Bielby said you could begin to see the impact of the coat.
The jacket is insulated, which slows thermal energy from transferring. Humans, having bodies that radiate warmth, keep that warmth in the jacket. That’s why people wear jackets to stay warm.
“So for us, it’s transferring that thermal energy away from us into the surrounding air and atmosphere,” Bielby said.
However, the jacket keeps a snowman cold.
“Putting an insulator on a snowman should slow down that thermal energy transfer from the hotter outside air temperature to the colder snowman,” Bielby said.
By the end of the week, Stone-Cold Steve Austin, the snowman without a jacket, was just a pile of snow. Nat King Cold, which had a jacket, was still a snowman, albeit a sideways one.
The snowman with the jacket stayed colder than the snowman without it.
Bielby said finding ways to bring life to science makes it more engaging for the students.
“This happened in real life. It's not just a cartoon; it's not just what people say should happen,” Bielby said. “Students can look at a real-life example of two snowmen, one with a coat and one without a coat, to see what really happens.”
Students who have Bielby next year will get to see this year's experiment if there is not snow for their lesson next year.
For parents who may want to replicate Bielby’s experiment, he recommends starting small.
“My first tip would be don't make the snowman too big because as a larger person himself, even my winter coat couldn't get around the snowman,” said Bielby. “I think with doing things at home, doing hands-on science, it's important just to start somewhere.”
