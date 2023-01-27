Read more: https://newspressnow.com

A Spring Garden Middle School science teacher incorporated this week’s weather to teach both his students and the community a science lesson.

Noah Bielby made two snowmen Sunday night: one, named Nat King Cold, with a jacket on and another, Stone-Cold Steve Austin, that does not have one.

SNOWMAN SCIENCE: day one with jacket

Snowman Nat King Cold wears a jacket next to Snowman Stone-Cold Steve Austin without one. "Day 1. 8:50 a.m.," Bielby commented on his Facebook post. "Snowmen have been placed in the 'lab.'" By 1 p.m., Bielby said there had been minimal change, not surprising him since the temperatures were at 29 degrees. 
SNOWMAN SCIENCE: Bielby's facebook post

Spring Garden science teacher Noah Bielby shared his science experiment with both his students and his Facebook friends: If you give a snowman a jacket, will it melt faster, stay frozen longer or not make a difference?
SNOWMAN SCIENCE: day two

Two snowmen, Nat King Cold with a jacket and Stone-Cold Steve Austin without, stand in the sun around 4 p.m. on day two of Noah Bielby's science experiment. "It is sunny, 36, and I can hear the snow melting all around and water flowing in the gutters," Bielby said in a Facebook comment. "Uncovered snowman is showing some acorns that got rolled up in the snowball."
SNOWMAN SCIENCE: day three

By day three, snowmen Nat King Cold with a jacket and Stone-Cold Steve Austin without see the impact of a warm day. Noah Bielby reported the snowmen saw temperatures around 41 degrees. Stone-Cold Steve Austin is starting to melt. "You can see he has lots of crispy ice bits from where he's melted," said Bielby. "Then, you have Nat King Cold. You can see he's pretty smooth all the way around."
SNOWMAN SCIENCE: final day

At the end of Noah Bielby's science experiment, day six, snowmen Nat King Cold on the left, that wore a jacket, stands next to Stone-Cold Steve Austin, who did not wear a jacket. "The snowman with the coat still has three distinct sections to it. I felt it this morning. They are hard layers of ice," Bielby said. "It's kind of leaned over but it's still in fact a snowman." Bielby called the snowman without a jacked a pile of snow. 

