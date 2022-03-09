The St. Joseph area’s delegation to the Missouri House of Representatives mostly opposed a high-profile bill to clear enrollment barriers between school districts, but one local “yes” voter said this measure is needed.
Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, joined 84 Republican majority colleagues, such as Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, in supporting House Bill 1814, aka the Public School Enrollment Choice Act. In opposition for the vote taken Wednesday in Jefferson City were Reps. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, and Randy Railsback, R-Hamilton, along with 63 other delegates from both parties. Among several state and local organizations, the St. Joseph School District urged for this bill to be rejected as destructive to public schools. Opponents say that’s because open enrollment tends to divert funding away from poorer districts and toward richer ones.
Shields disagreed.
“I did support the legislation because I think it is a good piece of legislation for our students,” she said. “Every time we vote in the legislature on education, I ask myself, ‘What is going to be best for the students of my district?’”
Shields noted that open enrollment is not a new idea and exists in some form in more than 40 states, notably Iowa and Nebraska. In Kansas, the rules vary from district to district. What open enrollment means is that a student who resides within the geographic boundaries of one school agency can choose to transfer to another district. HB 1814, if enacted into law, would allow districts to accept or reject such transferees. It would block the original agency from stopping kids from moving out.
Mark H. Jones, spokesman for the Missouri National Education Association, reiterated why his group representing teachers statewide opposes HB 1814.
“What we really want is to ensure is that every student goes to a great public school that is well-funded in the classroom and is well-resourced,” he said. “How does this help every public school be a great public school? It’s a concerning question, as when you create districts that — instead of fostering collaboration in their area, and working to tackle similar problems — you’re now creating an environment where they compete for students as a revenue source. And that’s not what education is supposed to be about.”
What students pay to transfer to a new district, how they get transported to their new classrooms each day and what resources are made available to them are all concepts mostly in the hands of the receiving district. On Wednesday, HB 1814 sponsor Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, predicted some 8% of students will participate in the transfer system if his bill becomes law.
“I believe parents should be able to make choices that are in the best interests of their children within the public education system,” Shields said. “I believe all the schools within (Missouri House District No. 11) are fantastic, but sometimes different schools are excellent in different programs. (HB 1814), if schools choose to participate in it, gives our students opportunities to excel in the public schools that fit their families.”
