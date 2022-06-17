A member of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office who was making a visit to Missouri Western State University this past spring accidentally caused a Glock pistol to fire within a law enforcement vehicle.
The bullet, Sheriff Bill Puett said Friday, lodged into the seat of the vehicle in a single discharge that occurred on April 11. The sheriff’s office member involved contacted Puett immediately and a sheriff’s office investigation took place in the subsequent days.
Puett said he is not able to identify the member or specify what action took place afterward, as this would violate state law on personnel confidentiality. In general terms, however, the avoidance of an accidental discharge is considered to be of paramount importance for Puett’s office, he said.
“This was an accident that happened, and it’s very unfortunate,” Puett said. “The member is extremely upset and embarrassed by it, knows that it was a mistake and took immediate ownership of it. That began a process of investigation that we’ve led to its conclusion.”
Although students and others were present on the campus that day, the inquiry found that the gunshot was contained within the vehicle and that no one was directly endangered by the incident. The discharge happened in the process of equipment being moved around inside it, and a gun “slipped,” Puett said. The sheriff’s office member had been present to assist in the training of future officers at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy.
As per standard practice, such weapons are always loaded so that they may be used in an emergency. Sheriff’s office members are required to undergo quarterly marksmanship and safety training, and also participate in other events, such as active shooter drills, in which they practice with firearms.
“As a matter of policy, our deputies perform at the highest levels,” Puett said. “They are expected, obviously, to always perform in a safe manner. When accidents happen, they are very unfortunate, but they are just that: accidents. We try to minimize, if not exclude those.”
The University Police Department did not participate in the April Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Puett said. In general, external agencies are not brought in to conduct investigations involving a sheriff’s office member’s use of a firearm, except in cases where a person has been shot. The sheriff’s office would then rely on the Missouri State Highway Patrol in most instances, Puett said.
On Thursday, Missouri Western said its separate investigation, which is not a criminal inquiry, remains ongoing. Findings are expected in the near future.
“Missouri Western State University is committed to providing a safe campus for students, employees and visitors,” said Kent Heier, lead MWSU spokesman. “To that end, the MWSU Police Department is investigating an accidental discharge of a firearm on campus. The incident was isolated and posed no ongoing threat to the campus community.”
News-Press NOW public safety reporter Alex Simone contributed to this story.
