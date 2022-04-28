Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett talks with fifth grade students Thursday afternoon at Oak Grove Elementary School. Meeting with students on a personal level is an important aspect of law enforcement, Puett said.
Representatives from law enforcement and the Board of Education met with fifth grade students Thursday for an educational discussion at Oak Grove Elementary.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and school board President David Foster spoke with fifth graders about a range of topics, from drug use and firearm safety to school standards and career choices.
It’s important for students to interact with law enforcement on a personal level, whether it’s an event like Oak Grove’s or with school resource officers every day, Puett said.
“There’s a human side of that,” he said. “When people, you know, they tell their kids, ‘Hey, don’t don’t do that, we’re going to throw you in jail, we’re gonna call the police,’ that’s the worst thing that we can tell kids. We want kids to come to us when they’re, when they’re in trouble. They need to know that it’s okay to reach out for help.”
For Foster, it was his first public appearance since recently being elected school board president.
Working with students gets Foster energized and excited to have similar events in the future, he said.
“I’d love to do it again,” he said. “It recharged me because again, we vote on policy all the time. So to see the faces that are affected by the policies, definitely charges my batteries to keep going.”
Foster said he not only wants to continue the effort but expand it to include more leaders from the community.
“I would have had 10 people out here if we had the time, but I think two was enough,” he said. “They get the point, they were able to write down some goals and see a couple of community leaders to provide some direction, as far as what it’s going to take to accomplish their goals.”
The sit-down demonstrated a level of understanding that sometimes goes overlooked, Puett said.
“We think that we have to speak at a lower level. These, these children today demonstrated they are very, very intelligent and they have some really good concepts, and some really outstanding views,” he said.
It’s important to start communication with students at a young age since they are the next generation of leaders, Puett said.
