The reliance on remote class sessions on days winter weather makes a normal school day impossible is all fine and well, until the power goes out.
This has been the experience of multiple school agencies in the area in the last week amid an unusually severe February trend of winter weather that has led to all sorts of unanticipated consequences, highlighted by rolling blackouts Tuesday and Wednesday. The State of Missouri has built online "alternate methods of instruction" into the mandatory 1,044 academic-year class hours required, and districts have varied in the ways they are implementing this resource.
Dr. John Newell, superintendent of East Buchanan C-1 School District in Gower, Missouri, has opted out of it entirely to date. So far that has worked, as the district still has flexibility for one additional snow day before it will have to hold extra class days into summer vacation to compensate.
"I feel that when we get back in session, teachers are still going to have to cover what they were going to cover anyway," he said. "I don't know if it really advances most of our students, and keeps them on track in the way that we hope it would."
The St. Joseph School District has taken advantage of the system, although it was one of several agencies that had to go to complete shutdown Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of cold hazards, icy roads and regional infrastructure issues.
For his part Thursday, Darin Pollard reported that the St. Joseph Catholic Schools, for which he is principal representative, are managing to navigate the year's extensive hurdles. Pollard's own St. Francis Xavier School went to all-online education Tuesday, and then a complete shutdown Wednesday.
It was one of several institutions affected by rolling blackouts ordered by the Southwest Power Pool, a regional utility regulator that has command over companies like Evergy on such matters. Normal activities resumed Thursday.
"We're trying to keep things as somewhat normal as possible," Pollard said. "In this interesting world of COVID and snow, and now power outages, it's just, it's very difficult. But we try and do what we can to educate the kids as best as we can."
Travis Dittemore, superintendent of Buchanan County R-IV School District, said the usage of online alternate methods of instruction during this time has worked well, with 80-85% virtual attendance reported, only about 5% down from the norm.
"For the most part, our students and parents have gone above and beyond our expectations to keep our students engaged through the difficult winter weather that we have experienced," he said.