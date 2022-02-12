The Cotillion for Achievement has recognized 16 area seniors tonight during the organization's 35th annual banquet at Stoney Creek Hotel, a tradition that has recognized hundreds of high school students over the years for their achievements.
That included Central High School seniors Alexis Peterson and Joshua Donaldson, who received $1,800 scholarships during the event.
The 16 nominees were chosen without including their high school affiliations so that was not a factor, organizers said.
The experience taught Peterson a variety of skills that she otherwise would never have been accessible, she said.
“I’ve been able to learn from all these different people and incorporate all these great ideas for my future," she said. "I think it’s really going to help me in my future as I go into a pre-law track. We learned a lot about interviews and etiquette, and I’ve just found it to be really enriching.”
It feels empowering to be part of the distinguished group, Donaldson said. It’s a feeling he gets when entering a room, being around peers with their own motivations, he said.
“You’re just surrounded by people with similar values, and they’re going to do what … they’re placed on this earth to do," Donaldson said. "They’re going to succeed and they’re going to help others. That’s just an incredible feeling. You can feel it within yourself and it radiates from you, and with everybody around you.”
Donaldson plans to study molecular biology and nonprofit leadership at the University of Missouri.
Peterson is looking to study political science and international relations at Truman State University with a psychology minor.
The other 14 nominees received $900 scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.