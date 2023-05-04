Matt Reid, who is licensed by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board to provide insight to the St. Joseph School District on the reasons why some students come to school unprepared for the classroom, speaks on Wednesday.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Julie Dillon, a behavioral interventionist at Coleman Elementary School, speaks on Wednesday.
More than perhaps any other time in the modern history of local public education, students are coming to class with weighty burdens, driven by stress at home.
Matt Reid of the St. Joseph School District is licensed by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board to provide insight to the district on why today’s students, particularly at the elementary level, often struggle to comply with what might be considered basic standards of conduct.
“You have to learn how to raise your hand and call someone by their last name before your needs are met. You have to learn to ask for a break, if you’re having trouble, and not just leave the classroom,” Reid said. “If you’re having trouble doing your work, you have to be able to wait for something that you’ve requested so that an adult can actually get it.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, students spent the majority of their time at home, alone, unexposed to the lessons on conduct, discipline and attentiveness that are important for success in class. Today, many households have parents working an extra shift to make ends meet, and the task of getting children ready for the day often falls to older siblings.
There are other factors. Between the TV, their smartphone, a computer or game system and even smart watches, kids are surrounded at home at essentially all times by an electronic screen. In class, those devices must be put aside most of the time, and the separation from them can cause behavioral incidents.
“There’s so many things coming at them, you know, with whatever games they’re playing or whatever they’re watching,” said Julie Dillon, who works at Coleman Elementary. “So then they’re here and they work one-on-one with a teacher. They need to focus on the teacher or on a group setting with their peers and the teacher. That’s a bit different for them.”
Sometimes, children show up to school completely unprepared. When they do, it falls to behavior interventionists like Dillon to respond. Her work is enabled through federal Title I funding, directed to Coleman and schools like it based on the socioeconomic trends its constituents often live with.
“Students are really struggling with how to be a student, how to have appropriate social skills, how to work with other kids,” Dillon said. “What we need to work on are self-regulation skills. Kids do not know how to communicate when they’re upset, stressed, angry, sad. So we work with them in the classroom, or in small groups, to try to help them learn how to learn.”
A mountain of principal’s office referrals and writeups can develop for individual pupils who struggle over time to adapt. Coleman Principal Heather Gladhart is accustomed to dealing with these situations. In the long run, she said, it’s clear to her that more kids need to be placed in the preschool environment so that they develop behavioral skills from the earliest possible age. For now, the burden of correcting behaviors falls to her and her staff.
“Our job is to really, from day No. 1, start teaching them school norms and how we behave not only in school but in the community,” Gladhart said. “So that they understand that misbehavior isn’t the way, there’s other avenues to gain attention, to seek help from an adult. And really, it’s amazing to see the growth that our kiddos make. They go from having very little experience in school to understanding how to behave in a school setting.”
Reid said he wants families to feel optimistic about the future.
“What we need to ask our parents in our community is to become proud,” he said. “Not only become proud but put that pride within your student into the school that they currently have. The students are the whole reason we’re here. And so if parents then can entrust that pride, a sense of community, to the student at home ... that’s going to change a lot.”
