Matt Reid

More than perhaps any other time in the modern history of local public education, students are coming to class with weighty burdens, driven by stress at home.

Matt Reid of the St. Joseph School District is licensed by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board to provide insight to the district on why today’s students, particularly at the elementary level, often struggle to comply with what might be considered basic standards of conduct.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.