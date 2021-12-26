Missouri education agencies must now sign a pledge to stop COVID-19 mandates in order to qualify for favorable financing, which poses local challenges.
The North Platte R-I Board of Education on Dec. 16 enacted a $6.2 million refinance bond. Superintendent Karl Matt, based on the combined school campus in Dearborn, worked with advisers at L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis on this arrangement. It relies on the low interest rates that continue to be available to qualified borrowers to further economic recovery. CEO Larry Hart has provided this service to a number of agencies, including the St. Joseph School District, over the last year.
"What was at issue here was almost a million dollars of savings, I think $972,000," Hart said. "And, of course, no superintendent wants to lose those savings."
To get them, Matt first had to sign a "compliance certificate" to State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick that North Platte R-I will not enact any type of face-covering mandates and will not compel students to stay home to contain COVID-19's spread, among other measures. Non-compliance would have resulted in denial of access to the state's school bond Direct Deposit Program.
Fitzpatrick oversees the program and has said his action is necessary to ensure districts do not violate the law after Judge Daniel Green of Missouri's 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Cole County broadly invalidated COVID-19 mandates across the state, in a ruling effective Nov. 22.
"If they want our approval prior to the time that the (bond issue) closing is scheduled, we have to have that certification in hand," Fitzpatrick told Missourinet, a news cooperative of Show Me State radio stations. "... This is something we’re doing because we believe it’s the right thing to do and it’s the financially prudent thing to do."
This is not so easily done, Matt said, as districts like his don't make their own public health rules. Instead, they are prompted to rely on what health leaders say. To adapt, the Platte County Health Department will no longer issue quarantine orders for North Platte students, and the district will continue to be "mask-optional," as it has been for the past year.
"It was asking me to do that even though I'm not an elected official, and it was asking me to do that within two days before we were supposed to close," Matt said. "We would have had to figure out how to go through the whole process, again, of lining up investors and setting up a closing date, and it would have taken a significant amount of time."
Hart, noting that approval via the Direct Deposit Program over about 25 years of operation has essentially never been withheld from a school district, called Fitzpatrick's policy irresponsible. If a school district can't get access to the DD program, it must obtain its own creditworthiness rating from S&P Global, at significant expense.
"(Fitzpatrick) may back off, and we would like that," Hart said. "But if he doesn't back off, then we'll do underlying ratings on schools so that they don't need the Direct Deposit Program ... But it's not a beneficial activity at all."
