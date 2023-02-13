Super Bowl Football

Students and staff with most local schools will get the day out of class Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

Both the St. Joseph School District and the St. Joseph Catholic Academy are closing most campuses Wednesday so those who are interested can attend a victory parade in Kansas City or watch it on TV. The Catholic Academy's St. Gianna Early Childcare Center will remain open.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.