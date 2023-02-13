Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid look on after Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
Students and staff with most local schools will get the day out of class Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.
Both the St. Joseph School District and the St. Joseph Catholic Academy are closing most campuses Wednesday so those who are interested can attend a victory parade in Kansas City or watch it on TV. The Catholic Academy's St. Gianna Early Childcare Center will remain open.
The Chiefs achieved a third league title on Feb. 13 in a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2022 NFC Champions.
School leaders made the announcements through emails sent to district staff and families.
"This decision is based on concerns that we will not be able to provide enough substitutes in our classrooms to take care of students," the St. Joseph School District said in an emailed statement. "We have already received feedback from staff and families stating they plan to be absent from school on Wednesday to either attend the parade in person or watch on television."
The school district indicated it would use a snow day to cover Wednesday's closure. It had its first snow day of the school year last week, and there will be four remaining after Wednesday that can be used at the superintendent's discretion before May 25.
Many schools called off classes on Feb. 5, 2020, during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory parade, held in celebration of the club's second world championship title, won against the San Francisco 49ers three days earlier. The 2020 title represented the end of a 50-year Super Bowl victory drought for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have had five total appearances in the title game.
St. Joseph Christian School has made no announcement regarding its plans for classes on Wednesday.
