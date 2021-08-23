The St. Joseph School District started its new year Monday as some normalcy returned for students and parents alike.
Still, officials acknowledged a sense of unease amongst the community as schools enter a third year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"(We) don't always make everybody happy in the process," said Doug Van Zyl, SJSD superintendent. "COVID-19 is one of those things that continues to evolve and change, and we may be faced with that again, whether it's masks or quarantines."
Other regional public schools also began their year on Monday.
Despite the masks, required inside SJSD schools, much of the buzz around Lindbergh Elementary School remained the same as it would in a nonpandemic year.
Busses flowed in, the bell rang as the clock struck 8:15 a.m. and parents took last-minute pictures.
Another change was visible: Parents couldn't walk their kids to class this year, a consequence of COVID-19 protocols. Instead, the principal stood at one main entrance, ready to escort those in need.
"That's what school does, it brings a sense of normalcy," Van Zyl said. "That's what ... families and students are used to -- being able to be around friends, see their teachers and continue to have some fun."
Van Zyl reminded parents to routinely check the district's website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us, for important upcoming dates and COVID-19 information.
Even if you don't have a child in school, local law enforcement agencies are warning the general public to watch out for children walking or busses stopping abruptly.
"If you're driving on a two-lane connected roadway, you must stop for school buses with flashing lights and an extended 'stop' sign. This is the same for traffic moving the same and opposite directions of the bus," Cameron Police Department officials said.
On a four-lane road, traffic must stop if the bus is flowing in the same direction. In either case, failing to stop is a crime.
Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette made it clear and simple: slow down, pay attention and keep your phone down.
"Take a little extra care and caution near school zones, and together, we can make this a safe start to the school year," Gillette said.
