One of the moves made by the St. Joseph School District to adapt its calendar for COVID-19 came into particular focus last week.
In order to start late on Aug. 31 and avoid holding class into June, district leaders shelved the traditional snow day. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night would stop student learning. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education made this possible for the first time in the 2020-2021 academic year by authorizing up to 36 hours of Alternate Methods of Instruction in case of inclement weather.
It appears to have been necessary, although not all local schools are following this system.
“Hopefully in the not too distant future, we’ll have a five-day week,” Dr. Doug Van Zyl told the Board of Education on Monday. “Information seems to be coming across that things are going fairly well in regard to that for students and staff.”
He ended up presiding over a two-day week. Efforts were made to avoid the third cancellation on Wednesday, but the combination of leftover ice and new inches of snowfall on the preceding night made that impossible. So, for the St. Joseph School District and most regional agencies, in-person class was called off and students logged in to study remotely.
“You know, I have two kids myself, two high school kids, and they still have plenty of time to do some of the traditional stuff during the snow day with online learning,” said Dr. Eric Kurre, Savannah R-III superintendent of schools. “(An AMI day) is not as rigorous as our normal days.”
That’s not how it went for the St. Joseph Catholic schools. Darin Pollard, St. Francis Xavier principal and a sort of first among equals in parochial school leaders within the new St. Joseph Catholic School Partnership Board, said he remains resolved to call schooling off completely when winter weather interferes with in-person learning, at least most of the time.
“The No. 1 worry in our world right now, whether it’s COVID, or snow days or anything, is student safety,” he said. “And, if we had sent students home (with electronic devices), we would have been able to do a virtual day. But I have also heard from different parents that they really did appreciate having time with their kids to have fun in the snow.”
Aside from safety, the predictability of a school calendar is being cited as a leading cause to move away from the traditional no-school-at-all snow day. Parents want to know when their kids will have school and when they won’t, how many days the summer vacation will last and what needs to be done to provide for their needs when they aren’t at school.
Pollard affirmed that he is grappling with all of these questions while maintaining the traditional approach. It will have to be figured out later how the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday cancellations will be accounted for.
“We’re very understanding of family situations,” he said. “Everybody’s talking about giving a lot of grace because of COVID, because of any of these situations, whether it’s snow days or anything else.”
Kurre said he’s concluded that for the majority of his constituent families, whatever changes need to be made at home to keep kids reliably logged in and on task on AMI days are worth it, if the calendar and daily schedule can be set in stone.
“For our parents, I think, you know, they would rather get this school year over when we say we’re gonna get it over,” he said. “Rather than putting on days at the end where they’re gonna have to struggle to arrange child care or see impacts to their summer plans.”