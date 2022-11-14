Carmen Cruz, left, completes online paperwork with others to become an educator in this Associated Press file photo from August 2022. The State of Missouri has maintained an internet-based certification platform for would-be substitute teachers that takes 20 hours to complete.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Katnik of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education speaks in August about teacher recruitment and retention. Katnik reported on Monday that more than 10,000 people have completed a 20-hour online course to obtain substitute certification.
The pool of potential substitute teachers is now broader thanks to a change in the rules for certification.
Although the pandemic has subsided, full-time teachers still can end up calling out of the classroom due to illness, emergency or family needs. The state government is determined to reduce the impact of these events.
Because of a change in state law, anyone now can apply for substitute certification with just 36 college credit hours or roughly 108 real-time hours of classroom attendance and study. About 60 credit hours were required before the new law took effect in the summer, approximately 180 real-time hours, based on the normal university workload.
This change is in part designed to appeal to college students who are becoming teachers. They can get enough classes completed in as few as two semesters, or a single academic year, to obtain substitute certification and earn some side money while pursuing their degree. The State Board of Education ratified the changes on Monday.
As it is, many are opting for the alternative all-online course of study, according to a Monday presentation by Assistant Commissioner of Education Paul Katnik, who was speaking before the state board. This online course requires 20 real-time hours and involves no classroom work.
"Back in August of 2020, we first introduced this online training," he said. "We passed it as an emergency amendment due to the staffing challenges that were happening with our school districts. In that fall, due to some assistance from the governor and other funding, we had 4,000 people take the online training. Now, we've added another 2,000 people through the online training, giving us well over 10,000 people who have taken that online training."
Even so, a persistent shortage of subs exists throughout Missouri and the nation for a basic reason: Certifying more people increases the supply of potential subs, but each one of those people must be ready to go to work on the shortest notice, when they usually aren't paid for the time they're not working. The St. Joseph School District employs 800 full-time educators and continually grapples with the need for subs, despite beginning this year with no teacher vacancies.
"When you have that many staff on board, if you have a couple of sick cases in each building, that adds up rather quickly," said Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, head of academic services. "And the need for subs becomes pretty important."
Missouri certification assistance is available via phone at 573-751-0051.
