LaTonya Williams delivering donuts

LaTonya Williams, middle, a St. Joseph School District Board of Education member, delivers donuts to school employees with other school board members Friday. It was a good opportunity for school employees to share a positive interaction with school board members, Lindbergh Elementary School President Eric White said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The first week of classes for St. Joseph School District wrapped up with something a little sweet for employees on Friday.

St. Joseph School District Board of Education members started the day by visiting each school to deliver donuts for employees.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.