LaTonya Williams, middle, a St. Joseph School District Board of Education member, delivers donuts to school employees with other school board members Friday. It was a good opportunity for school employees to share a positive interaction with school board members, Lindbergh Elementary School President Eric White said.
The first week of classes for St. Joseph School District wrapped up with something a little sweet for employees on Friday.
St. Joseph School District Board of Education members started the day by visiting each school to deliver donuts for employees.
It's helpful knowing the school board has a personal presence at the different schools, Lindbergh Elementary School Principal Eric White said.
"It really makes it feel like we're all in this together, like we're in this as a district from the top all the way down to the school level," he said. "So, from the Board of Education, central administration, down to the building level, the teachers and then students and families, too."
It's not the first time the school board has made visits to show employee appreciation, and members over the past couple years have occasionally made trips to visit with staff and distribute perks like donuts or cookies, White said.
It's part of a concerted effort to keep increasing the positive interactions in the schools, Board of Education President David Foster said.
"Sometimes, I think we overlook some of the smaller opportunities we can do that have an impact, he said. "When it comes to culture, I think we forget that work culture relates directly to human interaction."
Foster said it's important that the board maintains an active servant-leadership role in the schools.
Friday's visit was planned, but the timing did come as a bit of a surprise with the other events of the day, White said.
"We knew that they were coming, however ... I got busy with my morning, was doing my morning rounds with teachers and students, and kind of forgot about it," he said. "But it's always welcome to have visitors. Like, I want visitors to come into our building and see the great things that we do every day here at Lindbergh."
The school board delivered around 2,100 total donuts between the district's more than 20 schools.
