St. Joseph School District continues to work toward the extension of its proposed sixty-one-cent tax levy, and school members met Saturday to discuss plans.
A few board of education members met with teachers and residents at Frederick Towers to talk about Proposition R.E.A.D., which would add $500 to staff salaries each year for the next three years.
The move would improve schools and make them an asset for the community, Skaith Elementary second grade teacher Denise Peters said.
"I've got kids in the district and that will be in the district whenever they get older," she said. "So, yeah, it's important for the life of our community that we continue investing in our schools. We want the very best staff possible in front of our kids to help educate them, and this, I mean, it benefits everybody."
The district's base salary will be $37,700, effective July 1.
SJSD has several positions it still is trying to fill, but retired teacher Sharon Kosek said the change at least would help keep the employees already there.
"We want to retain those teachers that we have, so it is so important," said Kosek, who spent nearly 30 years in the district. "St. Joseph is growing and we need to keep that growth going, and excitement in our central school district."
If passed, the existing levy will be extended through 2029.
Most of the funds would go toward staff salaries with smaller portions going toward preventative maintenance.
"Preventive maintenance is a big expense and we want to have good learning environment for the students," Benton High School math teacher Dan Benz said. "When my own kids go to school, they can see what the teacher is teaching on the board, they can hear and they're comfortable, and not distracted ... Just to maintain what we (have) costs some money, and so we as citizens have to support that."
The district is working on a website with all the information for Proposition R.E.A.D., which should be available in the coming weeks.
