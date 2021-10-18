The final two phases of work continue to evolve toward bringing St. Joseph School District buildings to "21st century standards" of heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
A panel of school finance leaders conferred Monday at the Downtown district office to hear from Schneider Electric SE, a lead infrastructure consultancy firm for the district since last year. Schneider's Drew Sebelius and Peter Hinkle laid out how Phase II — focused on the larger spaces of the district's high schools — shall be followed by the conclusive Phase III in a project that costs about $20 million upfront. Federal COVID-19 relief dollars, passed through state government hands, will make the district whole on this investment.
"It's gonna happen," said Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent. "There is no anticipation that the federal government's not going to give us the dollars. So what we do right now is, Schneider sends us a bill, and then we send that to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and then they reimburse us."
The big idea is, school buildings have for decades been in a state district leaders openly describe as embarrassing and inadequate in terms of the air students are breathing and the conditions in which they learn. Stopgaps, such as window air conditioners and aging boilers, reduce the costs and consequences of this situation, but a 50-year investment is considered way overdue. The federal aid on offer through the American Rescue Plan Act and preceding COVID-19 relief laws have at last made such upgrades possible.
Phase III work is to be bid out later this fall. The most competitive contractors will get to work in subsequent months. As the lion's share of work must be done during summer breaks so it will not disrupt regular classes, the envisioned completion date is fall 2023, the consultants said.
When the project is complete, every school district building in operation is intended to have HVAC problems of the past firmly in the rearview mirror. The Board of Education will weigh in at a number of junctures, and Monday's meeting involved no decisive votes. It falls to Sebelius and Hinkle to keep elected officials informed ahead of such decisions. Board members David Foster, Kenneth Reeder, LaTonya Williams and Rick Gilmore attended Monday's meeting.
"We're essentially providing either new air handling units or new unit ventilators, depending on the facility," Sebelius said. "And, when we do that, we're going to introduce outside air — code required outside air — which we all know is, that's a big deal today, even outside of a pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.