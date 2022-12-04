Robert Sigrist

Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist, who runs St. Joseph School District finances in the business office, speaks about fixing school buildings.

Some $43 million has been or will be spent on heating, ventilation and air conditioning in local schools, most of which is to be paid back by federal aid money.

However, the fourth and final plan that has been enabled by the U.S. Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund needs to be paid for with local taxpayer dollars. About $9.2 million in value, this Phase IV work benefits Central High School, following projects at Benton and Lafayette high schools and various grades K-8 schools.

