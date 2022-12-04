Some $43 million has been or will be spent on heating, ventilation and air conditioning in local schools, most of which is to be paid back by federal aid money.
However, the fourth and final plan that has been enabled by the U.S. Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund needs to be paid for with local taxpayer dollars. About $9.2 million in value, this Phase IV work benefits Central High School, following projects at Benton and Lafayette high schools and various grades K-8 schools.
“Really one of the silver linings, if you can call it that, out of the COVID pandemic is the amount of federal funds that have been made available to schools to do upgrades like HVAC,” said Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist, head of the St. Joseph School District’s business office. “And, truthfully, I’m not sure that from a funding standpoint we’d ever have been able to do what we’ve done over the last couple of years without it.”
Because the project will rip out much of Central’s ductwork, boiler-chiller machines, control systems and other equipment for replacement, it will take a while and must be done at times students are not present. The hope is to start the 2025-26 school year with everything done, reserving the summers of 2023, 2024 and 2025 for the most intense working periods. Schneider Electric will supervise all of the tasks to be done.
The money needed would have come from a bond issue, but the Board of Education learned last week from its financial adviser that the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised the base federal funds rate to nearly 4%. In the decade past, public agencies with a strong financial history could borrow money at 1% or less interest. That is no longer possible, and costs have risen across the board. Bond issues, in which the district sells debt contracts on the open market to generate cash, are typically paired with a property tax increase voters must approve.
“We’ve decided that you have enough cash flow from your current funds and those that you’re putting into your capital projects account to fund the $9.2 million for Phase IV without (additional) financing,” CEO Larry Hart of financial advisers L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis told the board Monday.
In addition to repaying the district for improvements, federal aid has freed up budget capacity. The new infrastructure uses less energy and costs less to run day-to-day. Combined with the decision by more than 70% of St. Joseph voters on Aug. 1 to extend current tax levels as part of Proposition READ, the school district has what it needs to see through the HVAC renovations it initiated in 2020.
