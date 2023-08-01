School foundation names new executive director

The fundraising effort that gives donor money directly to students and staff of the St. Joseph School District has a new leader.
Julie Cobb was chosen earlier this year as executive director of the St. Joseph School District Foundation. She is a career nonprofit industry leader, having recently served as major gift officer at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, as well as director of development with the American Red Cross, according to a news release. Cobb said in an interview Tuesday that she has a keen idea of how to go about managing charitable efforts on behalf of the school district.
“My first goal is to listen and learn as much as I possibly can from the community,” she said. “We have a great community and I want to just dig in and dive a little deeper into what people’s thoughts are. We have three main objectives: One is to build community awareness, two is to support the classrooms in the buildings and three is to raise funds.”
Cobb, who is a longtime St. Joseph resident and is herself a parent of children in the school district, will be in charge of setting a fundraising goal in support of programs like the Appleseed Grant, in which individual school employees petition for funding. They usually use it to buy equipment, supplies, pay for a special trip or project benefiting their students. The idea is to further individual goals that support the overall educational mission of the district, using funds that are privately sourced and thereby not governed by the same rules as what is available to the Board of Education for its budgetary decisions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Julie as our new executive director,” said Ben Byrd, who serves as chairman of the group of volunteers who serve as the foundation’s board, as quoted in a news release. “With her leadership, innovative thinking, and proven track record, we are confident Julie will strengthen the Foundation’s ability to make a significant difference in the lives of students within St. Joseph.”
Cobb said on Tuesday that, as she has been on the job for about two and a half months, the process of setting a fundraising goal for the current fiscal year remains underway. In the role of executive director, Cobb serves as the day-to-day manager of the foundation’s assets. In tax year 2021, according to documents filed with the IRS, the foundation realized just over $326,000 in revenue, and expended a little more than $238,000.
