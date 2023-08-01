School foundation names new executive director
The fundraising effort that gives donor money directly to students and staff of the St. Joseph School District has a new leader.

Julie Cobb was chosen earlier this year as executive director of the St. Joseph School District Foundation. She is a career nonprofit industry leader, having recently served as major gift officer at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, as well as director of development with the American Red Cross, according to a news release. Cobb said in an interview Tuesday that she has a keen idea of how to go about managing charitable efforts on behalf of the school district.

