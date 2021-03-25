The St. Joseph School District will continue to require the wearing of face coverings within its buildings for the rest of the academic year, it announced Thursday.
The news comes after a decision by Mayor Bill McMurray that took effect on Wednesday to lift the mask mandate that had been in place in the city for most public establishments, following a 5-4 vote related to the matter by the City Council.
The school district exercises jurisdiction over its buildings and has to date separately enforced a face-covering mandate for students and staff in consultation with the St. Joseph Health Department. Other SJSD moves — for example, the rule against ordinary and unscheduled visits during school hours — also have been in place.
