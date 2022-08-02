A boy points to something he sees outside while interacting with LaTonya Williams, St. Joseph Board of Education vice president, on Tuesday evening at Geneo's Pizza & Pub during the Proposition READ 'yes' campaign watch party.
Proposition READ has passed by clear numbers after a Tuesday evening ballot was held for all St. Joseph School District voters, an event that will extend the current operational tax levy through to the end of the decade.
According to unofficial election results from the Buchanan County Clerk's Office, 7,645 voters cast ballots in favor of passage (70.9%), while 3,138 people voted "no." A simple majority of voters had been necessary to either pass or defeat the measure. The end result is that the overall levy of $4.35 per $100 in assessed value will not change, and voters have clearly blessed the SJSD's plan for expanding support staff, adding climate control and improving infrastructure within and surrounding school buildings. The district will raise modest amounts of money by keeping the levy where it is, as property valuations and other factors rise. More importantly, it will not lose the $8 million to $10 million per year extra that the levy has produced since the last time voters ratified it in 2019.
"It feels good to win," said David Foster, Friends of SJSD "yes" campaign organizer and president of the Board of Education. "It feels great to win in every precinct. It shows our town is coming together. It took the whole city to pass this levy. Thank you to everyone."
