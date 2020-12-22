With the suspension of normal operations for the St. Joseph School District during winter break, district employees are loath to go on with idle hands when there is a pressing community need for volunteers.
COVID-19 has put more local families in need of food aid than ever before, and steps have been taken to help Second Harvest Community Food Bank address this problem. Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard, together with soldiers from the 229th Medical Battalion and the 138th Infantry Regiment, are deployed to the food bank to supplement the small groups of volunteers who are able to work while following social-distancing guidelines. The airmen and soldiers worked alongside school district groups on Tuesday in various shifts.
“Any time, especially this time of year, you know, the holiday season, when the kids aren’t in school, there’s always a need to make sure they’re fed and make sure our families are taken care of,” said Shannon Nolte, SJSD director of secondary education.
For low-income families, access to a school cafeteria can be the difference between a child having their nutritional needs met or not. When school is out of session, extra efforts are required to supply families in need.
“This time of year, or summertime, those are the vital times, but especially in this COVID pandemic, it’s even more of a need,” Nolte said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of people experiencing food insecurity has increased dramatically in the last year. Where 35.2 million were affected nationwide in 2019, more than 50 million are projected to be by the end of the year. Within these data, 10 million children were food insecure in 2019, and more than 17 million will be by the end of the year. A person is considered “food insecure” if they are unable to be sure that they can obtain enough food to eat for each member of the household any given day; this state of mind is attributed to a broad array of mental health and sociological ills.
Andrew Foster, volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, said the food sorted Tuesday primarily will support the Campus Cupboard program, where students in middle and high schools are able to obtain food donations from on-site pantries. Together with the guard units assigned to the food bank, volunteer help will be key to sustaining such missions.
“We’re privileged to have the administration team from the St. Joe public school district,” Foster said. “They’re spending part of their day and holiday break investing in the lives of kids and families.”