Officials are reporting a rise in the number of children entering school who lack social skills and may have an undiagnosed disability.
During a St. Joseph School Board work session earlier this week, Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, said 10 years ago the district would see one to two of these children. Now staff members are seeing five to seven such students per year.
Williams said that while the number of these children out of a total of about 10,000 enrolled in the district may not sound like a big deal, these kids do take up a lot of school resources.
“You use all of your staff on one child all day long,” board member LaTonya Williams said, citing her experience with these children.
Williams said these students most
often appear in the first grade.
“And I don’t wanna say (the children are) feral, but almost feral,” she said.
She said these kids have never seen a doctor or been to school. They may not be mobile, often are not toilet trained and have no exposure outside of their home. They will often be unable to speak or are significantly “speech delayed.”
“I don’t know that we have a specific term for (these children),” said Michele Thomason, director of special programs. “What I would say is that we have students who come into children’s kindergarten that require unique supports at varying degrees.”
Thomason said she believes the rise in the number of these kids is in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting how other school districts have seen such increases as well. She said the pandemic caused people to stay in their own “little family community,” causing some students to not have the social skills that “we would hope when they were coming in.
“But we meet them where they are and we provide that appropriate support and interventions so that they can grow and be on grade level and then react appropriately with their peers,” she said.
Williams said that these children may be “found” when police are called to a domestic situation.
Thomason said sometimes children will arrive who are missing a diagnosis “where we are fairly confident that there is a disability.” She said in those cases, staff members work to design support so the students can be successful.
Thomason said that the school resources that are needed for these children depend on their specific needs.
“If a student needs support at home, if they need food, if the family needs food or needs a referral to a local social agency, we will make that for them. If a child needs special education testing, we will do that as well,” she said. “So, it really depends on the needs of each student.”
