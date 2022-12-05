St. Joseph elementary and middle school students have made progress in math test scores, although classroom attendance districtwide remains a concern.
Students statewide in third through eighth grades were tested in English-language arts and mathematics last spring as part of the Missouri Assessment Program. Each grade level is presented with material they're supposed to know and are graded as either "advanced," "proficient," "basic," or the poorest result, "below basic."
For all St. Joseph School District grades tested except fifth, math scores improved compared with last year. For example, 35% of third graders tested at either "proficient" or "advanced," up from 31% last year. Statewide, 40% of third graders tested in math at proficient-advanced, against 37% from last year.
In science, only fifth and eighth graders are tested. Eighth-grade proficiency rose, the district said.
"The district continues to make improvements in (English-language arts) and mathematics despite the challenges families, students and teachers have experienced since 2020," Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. "The improvements in math are very encouraging, considering the learning loss nationwide in such a critical area."
End-of-course tests for older students are also conducted in core subjects like algebra I and algebra II. Algebra I scores improved to 26% proficient-advanced, while algebra II proficient-advanced numbers fell to 54%, down from 65%.
Where there have been challenges, as explained by the director of school improvement Kendra Lau, attendance is a significant factor.
"We're still not where we need to be with attendance," Lau said. "So, I don't think that the improvements can be owed to simply getting back to normal, post-COVID-19, that is. Because, even last year, we had so many challenges unrelated to the pandemic."
The district recorded an overall 2021-2022 attendance figure of 70.5%, down from 84.3% in the 2019-2020 year. This lack of showing up is blamed in particular for high school coming in at what district leaders regard as somewhat disappointing final results. The four-year graduation rate declined to 77.63%, down from 79.60% in the previous year.
It is hard, except through educated guesses based on one's own anecdotal observation, to understand just how much the numbers continue to be affected by COVID-19, Lau said.
"We're seeing challenges from several dimensions," she said. "From family, to economics to work challenges, and yet we're still seeing improvements. It feels like the culture has settled down a bit. People have a little more positivity this year."
