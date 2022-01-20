The St. Joseph Board of Education has approved the appointment of two current administrators to new posts for the 2022-23 school year.
Dr. Ashly McGinnis will serve as the assistant superintendent of academics and Eric White as principal at Lindbergh Elementary.
McGinnis has worked for St. Joseph School District since 2007. She has served as the principal of Lafayette High School since 2018. Before that, McGinnis worked as an assistant principal/athletic director at Truman Middle School, as well as a teacher at Truman Middle and Coleman Elementary School.
McGinnis was recognized as the Northwest Region Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals Exemplary New Principal of the Year in 2021.
McGinnis will take over the position in July, replacing Dr. Marlie Williams who will retire at the end of the school year. She said she is looking forward to taking on her new position within the district.
“It is an honor to be selected for this position. I am committed to St. Joseph, and I look forward to working with our staff and community to move our district forward," McGinnis said. "I believe in high expectations, accountability and partnerships with community members. My personal goal is to ensure all students receive a quality education to be prepared for college or career after graduation and create productive members of our community who understand the importance of character.”
The St. Joseph Board of Education also selected White as Lindbergh's new principal. He has served as assistant principal at Lindbergh Elementary since 2018. Before joining the St. Joseph School District in 2018, he taught elementary education for nine years in third, fourth and fifth grades in the Park Hill School District, Excelsior Springs School District and Independence School District.
In 2021, White was recognized as the Outstanding Assistant Principal by the NW region of the MAESP while serving at Lindbergh.
White will replace Dr. John Davison, who has accepted the superintendent position for Stanberry R-II School District.
