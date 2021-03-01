From a Griffon’s eye view, the campus across the street from the main entry of Missouri Western State University happens to look just like a high school.
School leaders have sought to promote the things about the American Family Insurance regional headquarters that will, they have said, make that job easier. They also are reviewing the work that will have to be done.
McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City, Missouri, and DLR Group architects of Overland Park, Kansas, have said that from the date the district might finalize a high school build “from scratch” on a “green field” lot, a project would require at least three years of work. That’s not the case with the pre-established American Family complex, located in the 4800 block of Mitchell Avenue.
“The opportunity to get into that building a little bit sooner reduces the length of time before it’s ready,” said Kevin Greischar, DLR principal K-12 architect.
Greischar has experience in the conversion of commercial structures into public education centers, such as in Joplin, Missouri, after a tornado destroyed Joplin High School in May 2011.
“Because of the existing building, we’re probably looking at within six months we’d be doing something,” he added. “And, certainly, within a year’s time there’d be quite a bit of work happening.”
DLR and McCownGordon are not going to great lengths to design or lay out anything yet, and that’s because they’re not being paid “a cent,” as Luke Deets of McCownGordon described it.
That’s all part of the plan, because, as Dr. Doug Van Zyl has said, the district has no idea if it will have the money to pay them until the $107 million bond goes to voters on Tuesday, April 6. If at least 57% of voters do not back it, that money will not come, and the project will fall apart by design, with the agreement of both firms.
“Nothing is finalized until the ink is dry on the contract,” the superintendent of schools said. “And then, even with that, it is all is dependent and hinged upon the April election, because if you don’t pass the measure, then there aren’t the dollars to be able to purchase (the American Family) property.”
The school district still is conducting negotiations with American Family Insurance Group directly. On Feb. 21, School Board President Tami Pasley revealed that a 7-0 vote had been taken among school board members, herself included, to authorize those talks to continue in private. The Missouri Sunshine Law permits the district to hold private meetings to discuss privileged Real Estate data, so long as any votes or other official acts by board members are disclosed within three business days.
No sale price has been disclosed, but if Van Zyl is empowered to spend $107 million, he said Wednesday he expects the American Family project will save at least $8 million on construction costs against a new-build high school. In addition, the campus and building would be sold as a joint asset, and no additional cost would be tied to the land itself. Public entities such as the school district do not pay property taxes.
Greischar of DLR and Deets of McCownGordon each discussed on Wednesday how much of what they would have to spend months doing has been taken care of for them if they get set on converting the American Family campus. Plumbing, electrical and communications links are in place beyond anticipated needs. Parking lots, sidewalks and connecting paths would need limited expansion, perhaps none. A sufficient cafeteria already is present. More than one floor is basically not finished; limited work would be needed before classrooms and indoor activity areas can be installed.
Van Zyl has been talking about how, although there are backup sites in mind, the American Family building is, in essence, 92 acres and 250,000 square feet that has fallen into his lap at the exact right time.
“There’s efficiency there, in trying to deal with some of our older schools that have more problems, and reoccurring costs,” he said.
American Family is not currently showing off what it has to offer: It released a written statement in response to questions that did not refer to the school negotiations. A security officer met there last week said the entire campus is closed to the general public. Virtually all employees are currently working from home on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company intends to buy limited office space for them for the long-term future.
“It also presents an opportunity for some additional square footage in the building for additional uses down the road as well,” Deets said.
The school board isn’t putting out specific information about district boundaries for now. The open enrollment system for Benton, Lafayette and Central high schools is probably going away, boosting equity between the two remaining high schools (Central being the other). Kids would be schooled together in their K-12 journey: first, in elementary school, from grades K-5; then, in middle school grades 6-8 at Benton, Lafayette or another existing building; then, in high school grades 9-12 at Central and the new high school. The AmFam building will get a new name, and Central might as well.
“So yes, it should be a complete, straight feeder system,” Van Zyl said. “They may go to different high schools when they get to that level.”