The St. Joseph School District hopes to address some vacancies in its support and hourly positions at a hiring fair scheduled for next Wednesday. With a workforce of 1,800, the school district is the third-largest employer in St. Joseph.

A tight labor market is forcing employers nationwide to consider new strategies for attracting workers.

The St. Joseph School District is no exception. The district is holding a hiring fair next Wednesday, Jan. 18, to address a shortfall in some support positions like paraprofessionals and maintenance workers. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district's administrative offices in the old Noyes School, 1415 N. 26th St.

