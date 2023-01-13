The St. Joseph School District hopes to address some vacancies in its support and hourly positions at a hiring fair scheduled for next Wednesday. With a workforce of 1,800, the school district is the third-largest employer in St. Joseph.
A tight labor market is forcing employers nationwide to consider new strategies for attracting workers.
The St. Joseph School District is no exception. The district is holding a hiring fair next Wednesday, Jan. 18, to address a shortfall in some support positions like paraprofessionals and maintenance workers. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district's administrative offices in the old Noyes School, 1415 N. 26th St.
"The job market is becoming increasingly constrained and so we’re having to do some things that typically we wouldn’t have," said Brian Kraus, the school district's assistant superintendent of human resources. "We’re just interested in talking to anybody who thinks at some point in time they might want to work for the school district because if we don’t have an opening now it’s likely in the near future we will."
Kraus said the hiring fair isn't geared as much toward teachers because those positions work on contracts that run until the end of the school year. He did say, however, that the district has a pressing need for teachers certified in ESOL, or English for Speakers of Other Languages.
He said every year the district replaces 100 or more teachers, so he would welcome applicants in those areas. More immediately, the district has about 15 openings in custodial maintenance and about half a dozen in both nutrition services and for paraprofessional positions.
"We're looking for anyone who's interested in working for the school district," Kraus said. "It's an opportunity for us to meet people in the community who might want to work for the school district."
The district's hiring challenges are not strictly a local phenomenon. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that schools nationwide will have to hire more than 150,000 paraprofessionals a year over the next decade.
