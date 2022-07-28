Eager to head off a repeat of events in 2017 and 2021, when opponents stopped cold financial proposals by the St. Joseph School District, education leaders made themselves available on Thursday for questions or concerns of any kind. They heard few.
Only a handful of voters showed up to a town hall event at the Stoney Creek Hotel, most of them associated with the St. Joseph PTA Council, the event’s host. On an evening that coincided with the official start of the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp events open to the general public, SJSD town hall turnout just didn’t materialize. Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 2, for Proposition READ: Reinvesting in Education, Academics and Dedication.
Board of Education President David Foster suggested this may be owed to how a majority “yes” vote would represent no departure from the status quo — in terms of taxes owed each year — for the electorate. All seven board members voted together for what would be a “safe” option, a good first step.
“I’m hopeful,” Foster said. “We have no formal opposition but we have a lot of endorsements. Both teacher associations have endorsed it, as have the Chamber of Commerce and the St. Joseph Community Alliance. So, it looks, from what I see, to be pretty good.”
Should a majority vote “no” on Tuesday, the current 2024 sunset on the Proposition II 61-cent tax levy increase would remain in place, although a future ballot question still could provide an alternative path forward. If a majority votes “yes,” nothing in tax levels will change.
Instead, in moves that inspired the “reinvestment” plank in the acronym “READ,” monies currently funding staff salary increases would stay in place, funds until recently used to upgrade building security would pay for climate control systems throughout the district and further dollars would be applied to infrastructure and maintenance. Some six to nine “support” positions also would be added per year in areas like special education, with the stated goal of aiding teachers in the classroom.
Jennifer Kerns, one of the constituents in attendance Thursday evening, said the current property tax burden, which would be left at $4.35 per $100 of assessed value, is in her view justified and worthy of an extension.
“I like how it would continue to fund the pay increases our teachers and staff need,” she said. “These are hard-working professionals and they’ve earned more support from the community.”
