Eager to head off a repeat of events in 2017 and 2021, when opponents stopped cold financial proposals by the St. Joseph School District, education leaders made themselves available on Thursday for questions or concerns of any kind. They heard few.

Only a handful of voters showed up to a town hall event at the Stoney Creek Hotel, most of them associated with the St. Joseph PTA Council, the event’s host. On an evening that coincided with the official start of the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp events open to the general public, SJSD town hall turnout just didn’t materialize. Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 2, for Proposition READ: Reinvesting in Education, Academics and Dedication.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.