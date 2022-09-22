The president of the St. Joseph Board of Education and a social worker at Truman Middle School have launched a new youth guidance effort.
Inspiring Dreams and Encouraging Achievements, also known as the I.D.E.A. Mentoring program, is a new program sponsored by the school district in which David Foster and Kelly Bristol coordinate with volunteers to engage directly with students.
These volunteers have included public servants like Chris Connally, who is remaining engaged in the community as he prepares to retire as chief of the St. Joseph Police Department, and Ricky Williams, who built a career as an entrepreneur after overcoming run-ins with the law and other challenges as a youth. Foster and fellow board member Isaura Garcia also have volunteered as mentors.
"It's about telling them, 'You know what, I was in your shoes. I didn't know that I'd make it. I didn't know what direction I was going. And now, look at me,'" said Williams, who founded the apparel and equipment company Battle Gear, LLC, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and also owns REA Contracting Services, LLC, a local construction firm. "That tells me that this can be a success because kids can change their stars."
There are no set-in-stone standards for selection, Bristol said. The nine children who were present on Thursday at an initial I.D.E.A. Mentoring session conducted by Foster are deemed to have a high capacity to overcome academic, behavioral and other struggles they've been experiencing in their young lives. Every student at Truman and throughout the district could likely benefit from I.D.E.A. participation, she said.
"We saw a lot of potential in the kids that we chose," Bristol said. "And that was kind of the criteria that we used, is kids that have potential, they show it at times, but having that extra resource of a mentor was maybe going to push them over the top to be able to do that more consistently."
Principal Landi Quinlin defined how people will be able to consider the program a success at Truman a year from now.
"We want them to be better off socially, emotionally, we want them to have friends, we want them to be functioning in the school with success, building other friend groups, and becoming leaders," she said.
Foster said the activities I.D.E.A. Mentoring will support are meant to enhance social skills and provide guidance to each student.
"Students who have strong relationships with school mentors are more likely to have a positive experience at school, which could also improve academics and attendance," he said. "All of these things help create a well-rounded human being."
