Teachers from the St. Joseph School District packed into the stands at Phil Welch Stadium on Thursday to celebrate the upcoming school year under the theme of “one team.”
Each school chose its own theme music as it was introduced, like a baseball walk-up theme, and teachers recited their own chants. The bleachers had all the colors of the rainbow, as each teacher wore a different colored T-shirt representing their school.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar said it was a great opportunity to get everyone together, which can be hard to do with a large school district.
“There’s a lot of excitement. You’ve seen it, and the buildings did a very good job with their chants, with their music,” he said. “You know, I’m just proud to be part of the whole situation.”
High school marching bands and cheerleaders helped start the festivities, and teachers were selected to dance and participate in games, like a giant dice roll, to win prizes.
Edgar said teachers are the district’s biggest strength, and it’s something he wants to maintain during a time when many areas are suffering shortages.
“There’s a big challenge right now across the country in finding good staff,” he said. “We need to make sure that the people here are comfortable here, that they’re happy here, and build a good culture around them to offer the very best education for kids,” he said.
Regi Trotter, Central High School head football coach and physical education teacher, said being a teacher is an honor.
“It’s the most impactful job in the city,” he said. “Any community that you’re in, your teachers are the most important piece of it. It’s just a great thing to be to help our youth.”
Trotter said he is looking forward to a great school year.
“It starts on a Monday, and Monday is my favorite day of the week,” he said. “So why not start that day?”
