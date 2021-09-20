The St. Joseph School District budget deficit forecast for the fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, looks to be no longer a factor based on the latest figures.
The deficit of a little less than $388,000 never posed a serious problem for a district that spends more than $122 million from all funding sources annually. However, a surplus of just over $28,000 now is forecast, based on a budget amendment the Board of Education will review at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Assistant Superintendent Gabe Edgar, who chairs the SJSD Finance Committee, explained the change on Monday.
“We just want the budget to be ‘real’ and a working document with the latest numbers,” Edgar told committee members.
Conventional wisdom holds that a fund balance of 25% or greater is a good sign, and the balance has improved from 24.08% to 26.56%, helping to explain the appearance of the nominal surplus. One key factor is a 2.4% increase in the assessed valuation of property in Buchanan County, which means more tax revenue. Edgar had anticipated the valuation to rise less, by only about 1%.
“We ended up gaining about $500,000, so that’s a good thing,” Edgar said in a follow-up interview. “I really thought it would end up being a deficit, but the revenue numbers were just better.”
The district also has seen promise in one key area of revenue: the student headcount. While children mean more to all involved than dollars and cents, a basic reality is that enrollment decreases mean less money. Sept. 22 will see the final survey for fall 2021 of who is enrolled in the St. Joseph School District, and Edgar estimated that survey will show there are more pupils than he had hoped.
The Day No. 7 count reflected more than 10,900 enrolled, including preschoolers at the new St. Joseph Early Childhood Center (formerly Lake Contrary Elementary School). The district will, for planning purposes, go with the data from its final fall headcount, which Edgar said will become publicly available Sept. 30.
Amid Monday’s committee discussion, Edgar said he did not have a complete explanation as to why the enrollment picture looks rosier thus far. Gary Wilkinson, a community contributor to the Finance Committee, speculated that perhaps the 2020 U.S. Census results for St. Joseph, which reflected a loss of about 4,300 residents over the last 10 years, is not fully accurate, therefore there are more families here and more kids. Edgar said that is a possibility.
“There are a lot of underlying factors that are there,” he said. “As of right now, we are optimistic that the numbers will be better than we anticipated.”
