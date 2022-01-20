Hundreds of students in the St. Joseph School District received meals Thursday to help keep them fed following the cancellation of classes due to several staff members being quarantined for COVID-19.
“We just wanted to provide a meal for our students,” said Mickey Gill, director of operations for the St. Joseph School District. “We know it’s hard times right now with COVID.”
More than 1,300 meals were distributed to 341 students. Gill said students were provided four meals, breakfast and lunch for both Thursday and Friday.
Parents had to call to request meals, and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, they could pick up their orders from Benton, Lafayette or Central high schools. Families also could request for meals to be delivered to their homes.
Despite the chilly temperatures Thursday, staff handed out meals so students wouldn't go hungry.
“Cold is always a challenge,” Gill said. “But usually when you are dealing with students and stuff, you put that aside and you just have to do your job.”
Gill said district employees had to put plans for preparing the meals into action quickly as the need was announced only on Wednesday afternoon.
“We had to do a lot of things in a hurry,” he said. “But we are really fortunate that we have a great St. Joe District team. And a lot of departments had to come together quickly to get this up and going today, but it went really smooth for the time frame.”
Gill said an email was sent out asking for food service staff to volunteer.
“By their grace, they stepped up to the plate and volunteered and came in to help us prepare our meals for everyone,” he said.
Gill said between the food service and other district departments, they were able to “gel as one team” and come together.
“They did a great job,” he said. “(I’m) very proud.”
Gill said the staff is prepared for whatever decision district leaders make regarding classes for next week.
