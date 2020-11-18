The St. Joseph School District is seeking the most competitive offer among four firms to broker health insurance services through June 2022 for its roughly 1,500 employees.
Lockton Companies Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri; Century Business Services (CBIZ) Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio; and Alliant Insurance Services of Newport Beach, California, are competing to win the contract away from Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) of White Plains, New York, which has contracted with the school district since acquiring broker J.W. Terrill in 2015. MMA itself is competing to retain the contract.
“... We felt like the last time around, it was a very competitive market. We were very pleased with the RFP responses we received last time,” said Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations. “And so we thought it would be in the best interest of the school district to see if we couldn’t get that competitive nature once again.”
The insurance broker negotiates with the insurance vendor, to date Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Missouri, to support the district’s self-insurance program backed by a health-care trust valued at little more than $2.75 million as of late October. The value of the fund peaked at the end of September at just under $3.79 million, as the district’s insurance utilization — people making claims — has decreased this year.
The cause of the decrease isn’t clear in concrete terms, but Edgar offered an estimate that a decrease in surgeries and doctor visits not related to COVID-19 may be a factor. Across the region, hospitals are encouraging patients to put off, when possible, so-called “elective” inpatient procedures that tie up scarce hospital beds. Edgar added that there is a distinct possibility that delayed procedures will result in a spike in utilization in 2021; as things stand, he is “cautiously optimistic” about the situation.
“We talked about this (on Monday) during the interviews,” Edgar said. “And maybe it’s because some people are scared to go to the doctor. Or they can’t go to the doctor because of all the COVID situations, so that the other things, you know, your flus and your strep throats, they’re kind of getting put by the wayside ... But, our health insurance plan’s in a better spot now than it’s been.”
The Board of Education interviewed the four firms for several hours on Monday. The cost and details of the bids will be reviewed at the next school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at the Downtown office; the board will vote on administrative recommendation on the 18-month contract, effective January 2021.